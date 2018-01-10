Carson City Deputies Seek Information in Business Burglary Investigation

---------- Update ----------------

Carson City deputies arrested two teens who allegedly broke into the Fairview Market early Wednesday Morning.

Officials say the 13 and 14 year-old were identified using surveillance video from the nearby elementary school. The teens were found on Myles drive where investigators also recovered evidence from the burglary.

The original story is below.

---------- Original -----------------

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help in an investigation of a burglary that occurred at the Fairview Market early Wednesday morning.

Deputies say the suspect went through a window and suffered significant injuries to either their hands, fingers or arms.

They say the suspect stole some items before fleeing south along Saliman.

Officers say they followed a blood trail to Eastwood Drive off Colorado Street ending near Pinebrook Drive in Carson City.

They say evidence shows the suspect could be a smaller adult or juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigation Division. Detective Sam Hatley (775)283-7852, Captain Brian Humphrey (775)283-7850 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900, reference case # 2018-205.