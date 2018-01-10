Vice President Mike Pence to Visit Las Vegas Thursday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Vice President Mike Pence to Visit Las Vegas Thursday

Posted: Updated:

The White House says Vice President Mike Pence will visit Las Vegas on Thursday. 

Pence will be joined by Senator Dean Heller and deliver remarks at the grand opening of AFWERX Vegas, a work space for the Air Force program that fosters entrepreneurial innovation. 

Afterwards, Pence will then deliver remarks to airmen and their families at Nellis Air Force Base.

