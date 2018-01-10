President Trump Holds Joint Press Conference With Norway's Prime Minister

President Trump held a joint press conference Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg Wednesday in the White House East Room, after a meeting between the two.

Addressing the ongoing Russia investigation, Trump again said, "There was absolutely no collusion. Everybody knows it."

Trump said it "seems unlikely" that he'll give an interview in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into potential coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Trump went on to say "we'll see what happens" on whether he'll provide an interview to Mueller's team.

The special counsel's team of investigators has expressed interest in speaking with Trump, but no details have been worked out.

Trump's lawyers have previously stated their determination to cooperate with Mueller's requests

The president also said a "phony cloud" that is a "Democrat hoax" is hovering over the administration.

Solberg, asked what she makes of the Russia probe and its impact on the global stage, said that's an issue for American politics.

Trump also mentioned that any immigration deal he signs must include funding for his promised Southern border wall.

Trump said that funding must be part of legislation aimed at protecting hundreds of thousands of young people who were brought to the country illegally as children.

He says, "We need the wall" and that "without the wall it all doesn't work."

Furious negotiations are currently underway to come up with a fix to protect those who had been covered by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Trump ended it last year.

Trump suggested during a meeting of lawmakers Tuesday that he would be flexible, declaring at one point: "I think my positions are going to be what the people in this room come up with."

And - President Trump also said that the economic ties between the United States and Norway are "robust and growing" and he pointed to their work in the NATO alliance to counter security threats.

Norway's leader says her country is committed to the Paris climate agreement and sees tremendous economic opportunities in the green economy.

Trump announced last year his intention to pull the U.S. out of the climate pact.

Solberg has said she'd put climate and "open world trade" on the agenda in the bilateral talks.

