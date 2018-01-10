Nevada Immigration Advocates Condemn President Trump on El Salvador

Immigration advocates are joining with business and religious leaders in Reno to condemn the Trump Administration's revocation of Temporary Protected Status for El Salvador.

Claudia Castaneda-Flamenco, an immigration organizer for the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, says termination of the status for Salvadorans is another assault on families who are deeply rooted in the United States. She says Monday's decision by the Department of Homeland Security goes against American values.

Castaneda-Flamenco says there are 3,800 U.S.-born children in Nevada who have Salvadoran parents with protected status. She says they face deportation, regardless of the dangers they face in El Salvador or the contributions they've made to the U.S.

She's citing a study by the Center for American Progress that says Nevada will lose more than $250 million from the state Gross Domestic Product annually without protected Salvadoran workers.



El Salvador is the fourth country whose citizens have lost Temporary Protected Status under President Donald Trump. They have by far been the largest beneficiaries of the program, which provides humanitarian relief for foreigners whose countries are hit with natural disasters or other strife.



One official said Salvadorans will have until September 2019 to leave the United States or adjust their legal status.



The Central American nation of 6.2 million people received more than $4.5 billion in 2016 sent back by Salvadorans working in the United States. That accounted for 17% of El Salvador's economy, according to government figures.

Nevada Rep. Mark Amodei released this statement to us:

“As is always our practice, we do not shoot from the hip based on the latest headlines. This is a new issue for us, so my office is currently studying the refugee status of the individuals that were displaced 17 years ago as a result of the 2001 earthquake in El Salvador. We’re also looking at how these individuals’ statuses have specifically been handled during this time, in addition to the existing regulations allowing them to reside here. The fact that our office would like to do our homework on an issue before commenting should not be news to anyone.”

Senator Dean Heller gave this statement:

“Our immigration system is fundamentally broken, and Congress needs to work with the Administration on a solution that prioritizes border security while also providing certainty for individuals who came to this country through no fault of their own.”

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto previously released this statement:

“The more than 250,000 Salvadorans who came to the United States to flee a bloody civil war in the 1980’s and dangerous living conditions following a catastrophic 2001 earthquake have spent their time here rebuilding their lives. They have been working and contributing to our communities for more than two decades. Many have American citizen children who now face the specter of being separated from their parents. Revoking TPS for Salvadorans will not only tear families apart, deportation could expose thousands of them to potentially dangerous and life-threatening situations.

“Today’s decision is a poignant reminder that we have an anti-immigrant president who turns his back on hardworking families and insists on governing by fear and intimidation. This President continues to use immigrants as scapegoats. Congress should not ignore the economic, cultural and social contributions of TPS recipients. I call on my colleagues to find a permanent solution for TPS recipients who are losing their status and pass the Safe Environment from Countries Under Repression and Emergency (SECURE) Act, to provide a path to citizenship for those who have been living, working and contributing to our communities for decades.”

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)