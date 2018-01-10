Vermont Poised to Enact Legal Marijuana Through Legislature - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Vermont Poised to Enact Legal Marijuana Through Legislature

Vermont is poised to become the first state in the country to approve the recreational use of marijuana by an act of the Legislature rather than through a citizen referendum.

The state Senate approved the legislation Wednesday by voice vote. Republican Gov. Phil Scott has indicated he would sign the bill, which was approved by the House last week.

The bill would allow adults over 21 to possess of up to 1 ounce of marijuana and have two mature marijuana plants or four immature plants. The legislation does not contain a mechanism to regulate the production and sale of marijuana, as has been done in some other states.

Some backers of the proposal call it a baby step and they hope the Legislature will pass a tax-and-regulation system.

