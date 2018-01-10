Potential Dangers of Space Heaters

Vermont is poised to become the first state in the country to approve the recreational use of marijuana by an act of the Legislature rather than through a citizen referendum.More >>
ATTENTION AT&T U-verse SUBSCRIBERS: U-verse has made the decision to stop carrying KTVN on its system effective 2pm on Tuesday 12/19/17.More >>
Gov. Jerry Brown has proposed a $132 billion budget for California as he kicks off his final year in office. That's a 5% increase from last year's budget.More >>
A White House spokeswoman says a judge's ruling against the Trump administration involving a program that protects young immigrants is "outrageous."More >>
U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in the largest crackdown on an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning on South Carson Street and Koontz Lane.More >>
One person was transported to the hospital, and a dog is now missing after a traffic collision on Tuesday in South Lake Tahoe.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a man who illegally discarded his trash in the area of Stagg Lane on Saturday, January 6th.More >>
A day after the Trump administration announced it will end Temporary Protected Status for 200,000 people from El Salvador. The program allows people to move to the United States for humanitarian reasons because of natural disasters, war and epidemics in their home country.More >>
USGS says magnitude 7.6 earthquake has struck in Caribbean Sea north of Honduras.More >>
