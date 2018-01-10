Dog Missing After Crash in South Lake Tahoe - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Dog Missing After Crash in South Lake Tahoe

Posted:

One person was transported to the hospital, and a dog is now missing after a traffic collision on Tuesday in South Lake Tahoe.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue say they need the public's help in finding a "Chihuahua wearing a pink sweater" that escaped from the car.

They say that one person suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. 

The crash occurred at 4130 Lake Tahoe Blvd. SLTFR says they did a grid search of the neighborhood but were unable to find the dog. 

They are asking you call dispatch if you find a dog that matches the above description.

