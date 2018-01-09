White House Blasts Ruling on Young Immigrants Program - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

White House Blasts Ruling on Young Immigrants Program

Posted: Updated:

A White House spokeswoman says a judge's ruling against the Trump administration involving a program that protects young immigrants is "outrageous."

Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Wednesday that the ruling was "outrageous, especially in light of the President's successful bipartisan meeting with House and Senate members at the White House on the same day."

Sanders said the issue should "go through the normal legislative process" and pledged President Donald Trump "will work with members of both parties to reach a permanent solution."

U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent Trump from ending the program while their lawsuits play out in court.

The Department of Justice has said federal government is acting within its authority to wind down the program.

