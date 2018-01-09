Renown Health & DRI to Expand Healthy Nevada Project - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Renown Health & DRI to Expand Healthy Nevada Project

Posted: Updated:

More than a year after launching a groundbreaking population study, Renown Health and the Desert Research Institute are expanding the Healthy Nevada Project to include 40,000 more people! "When you think that we're going to have genetic, clinical, social and environmental information that could impact 10-percent of our entire population in Northern Nevada - that's huge," shares Renown Health President and CEO, Dr. Anthony Slonim.

Renown Institute for Health Innovation and DRI have partnered with personal genomics company, Helix for phase two of the project which will use Helix's Next Generation Sequencing technology. Dr. Slonim says the state-of-the-art technology will grow the research results like we have not seen before. Researchers will couple the secure data collected with environmental research to learn more about health trends and identify public health risks - ranging from disease to the effects of environmental factors - like air quality in our community.

As for the participants, you will get a deeper understanding of your DNA and potential health risks. Helix also offers apps to help you better understand your results and help you improve a specific health concern. Dr. Slonim calls it a proactive approach to health care. "To drive health at the community level,” he explains. “From 5,000 to 10,000 and now 50,000 and what might we learn about our community's health and disease patterns that we can address through specific programming that we need to develop."

As for what we've learned from the first round of testing, Dr. Slonim says cardiovascular disease deaths are higher here in our region than in other parts of the country and the population study is helping to identify specific risks. The first reports will be announced to the public in several weeks. Enrollment for phase two is scheduled for the spring when 40,000 free DNA kits will be handed out. To learn more about the Healthy Nevada Project, log on to www.healthynv.org

  • Kristen Remington's Health Watch ReportsMore>>

  • Nevada doctors voice concerns over opioid law implementation

    Nevada doctors voice concerns over opioid law implementation

    Sunday, January 7 2018 3:05 PM EST2018-01-07 20:05:26 GMT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada's new opioid prescription law is only days old but doctors already are worried about how it might be implemented. 

    More >>

    LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada's new opioid prescription law is only days old but doctors already are worried about how it might be implemented. 

    More >>

  • Romaine Lettuce Linked to Deadly E. Coli Outbreak

    Romaine Lettuce Linked to Deadly E. Coli Outbreak

    Friday, January 5 2018 4:16 PM EST2018-01-05 21:16:45 GMT

    A warning from the CDC is urging people to be cautious of eating romaine lettuce after nearly 60 people were infected by E. coli bacteria.

    More >>

    A warning from the CDC is urging people to be cautious of eating romaine lettuce after nearly 60 people were infected by E. coli bacteria.

    More >>

  • United Blood Services Holds 32nd All Reno Radio Blood Drive

    United Blood Services Holds 32nd All Reno Radio Blood Drive

    Friday, January 5 2018 10:09 AM EST2018-01-05 15:09:19 GMT

    With the deep freeze hitting the east coast, blood donation centers say they have been impacted by a drop in donations. So they're asking people out west to help - and you can do just that at the All Reno Radio Blood Drive at the Atlants Casino.

    More >>

    With the deep freeze hitting the east coast, blood donation centers say they have been impacted by a drop in donations. So they're asking people out west to help - and you can do just that at the All Reno Radio Blood Drive at the Atlants Casino.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.