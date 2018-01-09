Carson City School Wins $16,000 Grant for Music Program - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Carson City School Wins $16,000 Grant for Music Program

Mark Twain Elementary School's music program is getting a boost, in the form of a $16,000 grant. The Carson City School District announced Tuesday that the school will use the funds to buy new instruments, including a 50-piece world drumming set, steel drums, hand chimes, and other percussion instruments.

Mark Twain music teacher Christina Bourne originally applied for the grant.

“We’re tremendously grateful for Ms. Bourne and her continued efforts to bring a skilled and robust musical education program to the students of Carson City,” Superintendent Richard Stokes said. “Research and other studies continue to demonstrate how arts education enhance academic performance across various subjects including math and an overall improvement in test scores.”

The grant comes from the nonprofit Mockingbird Foundation, run and funded by fans of the musical group Phish.

The Carson City School District contributed to this report.

