Washoe Deputies Grow Beards for Charity

If you've seen some bearded Washoe County deputies on patrol lately, there's a very good reason for that. The Sheriff's Office is allowing its deputies to grow beards, but only if they donate to charity.

WCSO started the program during the traditional "no-shave November," but it was so popular that they're extending it into 2018. Normally men in uniform don't have the option to grow out their beards, so Sheriff Chuck Allen called this a win-win: a little more grooming freedom, and a lot of money for charity.

"It costs $25 a month in order to do that," Allen said, "and this is a real treat for the folks, because as a paramilitary organization, our grooming standards are pretty tight."

Every month WCSO is sponsoring a different charity. December's $6,336 total went to the Brittany Hartzell Baguley Memorial Scholarship fund. Dr. Baguley was a forensic scientist for the county, credited with helping process more than 700 cases. She died unexpectedly in 2016. The scholarship fund helps students at her alma mater, Linfield College, "improve the world through science."

Allen said he wasn't initially keen on the beards, but helping causes like this one make it worth it.

"I told them at the beginning of this: no Grizzly Adams," Allen said. "The outpouring of support and the feedback for it was amazing, so we continued with that this year."

The women and civilian staff at the WCSO also get to participate, paying $25 for their own version of looser appearance requirements. The money they raise in January will go toward the 'Concerns of Police Survivors' (COPS) organization. In February, it goes to the Special Olympics of Northern Nevada, and then the Northern Nevada Cancer Coalition in March.