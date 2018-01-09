Day Care Nutritional Program Has New Set of Standards for 2018

The Department of Agriculture's Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) helps to provide funding for meals in day care settings. In 20-18, the program will have some new guidelines.

It will be required for CACFP beneficiaries to feed their kids healthier food like grains, fruits and veggies.

Margaret Oberg has been offering her own in-home day care service for more than 40 years and in that time, she's taken great advantage of the CACFP.

"You just follow the menu's they suggest,” said Oberg. “Then the child care food program reimburses me for a portion of the cost."

Oberg qualifies for this child care food program because she's a licensed home care provider. Through the help of the service, she's able to provide two meals and one snack to every kid she watches, every day.

“As long as you meet the requirements for the foods you serve, then you can continue as long as you'd like,” said Oberg.

Food for Kids is a non-profit sponsor who helps to ensure that day care providers like Margaret are following the CACFP rules and regulations.

Alex Melillo, executive director of Food for Kids, says they'll be taking a closer look this year since 2018 marks the first time in 50 years that the program's dietary guidelines have changed.

“To ensure that there's even better nutrition, so less sugar for the children, more vegetables,” said Melillo. “They have to keep track of meals and attendance and we have to make sure that she's serving all the meal components throughout the meals."

Making these healthy changes to the program is a win for the Department of Agriculture since the Child and Adult Care Food Program helps to feed 2.6 million children every day.

“There's a lot of kids out there that are not getting the snacks and the meals that they should be getting full of good nutrition and we are ensuring that that's happening,” said Melillo

The CACFP also helps to support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada's Kids Cafe. The Kids Cafe offers free meals to kids when school is out during spring, summer and winter breaks.