New Ice Rink Coming to Reno

Grand Sierra Resort and Casino announced on their Facebook page on Monday that they will be adding a new edition for their guests!

They gave hints on their Facebook about the new project including: "you need special shoes to enter," "it's only open for the winter season," and "hot cocoa." They have confirmed that the new project is indeed an ice rink.

As of now, we do not know when the ice rink will be opening. We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.