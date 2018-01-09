Steve Bannon Leaves Breitbart News Network - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Steve Bannon Leaves Breitbart News Network

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MGN, CPAC Courtesy: MGN, CPAC

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon is stepping down from Breitbart News Network after a public break with President Trump.

According to a statement published on the site, Bannon and the company "will work together on a smooth and orderly transition." 

His ouster comes after President Trump publicly split with Bannon over comments the former chief strategist made in a new book from Michael Wolff, "Fire and Fury: Inside Trump's White House." In the book, Bannon called Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in June 2016 "treasonous." Trump disavowed Bannon after those remarks emerged, saying his former chief strategist had "lost his mind" and marginalized Bannon's role in his campaign and presidency. 

Bannon later said he regretted his remarks, but that wasn't enough to win back Trump.

It's unclear what will happen next to Bannon, who joined Breitbart in 2012. It's also unclear who might take his place at Breitbart. 

(CBS News)

