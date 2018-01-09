Construction Starts on Bike Lanes, Multi-use Path Near UNR - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Construction Starts on Bike Lanes, Multi-use Path Near UNR

The Regional Transportation Commission says it has started construction on a new project that will add bike lanes and a new multi-use path along Evans Avenue. 

The Evans Avenue Project starts on Evans Avenue near Greater Nevada Field in Downtown Reno, and goes north around the east side of the University of Nevada, Reno, to McCarran Boulevard.

Crews are currently working on some of the electrical work for the project, as well as grating and constructing the multi-use path from Jodi Drive to McCarran Boulevard. To minimize the impact on students and faculty at UNR, the RTC will stop construction when school is back in session, and then pick the project back up again in March, weather permitting. 

The northbound lane on Evans Avenue from Jodi Drive to Enterprise Road will be closed until Friday, January 19, with a detour set-up on Highland Avenue. 

Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians can expect intermittent closures during construction. 

The project is expected to be completed before students graduate in May 2018. 

(The Regional Transportation Commission contributed to this report.)

