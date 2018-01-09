Nevada Dept. of Wildlife Seeks Tips in Moose Poaching Case

Nevada game wardens are investigating the illegal killing of a moose near the Nevada-Idaho line - the third poaching of a moose in Nevada over the last three years.

State wildlife officials said Tuesday a citizen discovered the carcass Dec. 25 about 20 miles southeast of Jarbidge.

Operation Game Thief is offering a $1,000 reward.

Game warden Fred Esparza says the moose was killed in a visible area near O'Neil Basin Road and the Sun Creek access road so it's possible someone saw a hunter or an ATV nearby.

He says the moose killed earlier were shot by hunters who thought they were elk and self-reported the incidents. But this time, the animal's head had been cut off and a large portion of meat taken.

State wildlife officials estimate there's between 25 and 40 moose now living in Nevada.

