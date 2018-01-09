Douglas County Deputies Seek Man in Damaged Car Case

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs help finding a man who damaged an elderly couple's car on New Year's Eve.

Deputies say the man, who is being called a person of interest, got into an argument with an elderly couple in the parking lot of Bed Bath & Beyond on Topsy Lane on New Year’s Eve. They say when the couple left the store they saw the same man near their car. He eventually drove away.

When the couple got near their car, they noticed that it had been ‘keyed’ in several areas.

The man is described as white, in his 50’s with gray hair, approximately 6’1 and 190 pounds. He was last seen in a newer model Ford dark blue F-150 truck with a matching colored camper shell.

If you have any information, call DCSO Dispatch at (775) 782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at: 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463) or DCSO Investigator Brandon Williamson at (775)782-9927.