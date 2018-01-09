TMFPD Crews Knock Down Car Fire Near Reno School

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews knocked down a car fire near Sage Ridge School in south Reno on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters say the engine was fully engulfed when they arrived on scene in the school's parking lot.

No one was hurt, and the cause remains under investigation.

More video of TMFPD Crews knocking down a car #fire this morning in the parking lot of the Sageridge School in South Reno. Engine compartment was fully involved on arrival. No injuries, cause currently under investigation. pic.twitter.com/ciSUsh8y2A — Truckee Meadows Fire (@TMFPD) January 9, 2018