President Trump Suggests Two-Phase Immigration Deal

President Donald Trump is suggesting that an immigration deal could be tackled in two phases - first by taking care of the so-called Dreamers and border security, then by making comprehensive reforms to the immigration system.

Trump on Tuesday held a lengthy meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on immigration.

The president says he would need construction of a border security wall as part of an agreement involving young immigrants, but he says Congress could then pursue a comprehensive immigration overhaul in the second phase.

"There should be no reason not to get this done...when this group comes back hopefully with an agreement...I'm signing it. I will be signing it."

During a wide-ranging conversation with lawmakers, Trump stressed he needs funding for a border wall and changes to the immigration system.

He has said those are necessary for a deal to protect hundreds of thousands of young people who had been shielded from deportation.

The meeting was also a rare moment for civil discussion and debate amongst both Republicans and Democrats, all calling for bipartisan approaches to the legislation.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the group should make a commitment to a permanent solution addressing all the president's concerns, saying, "We are all going to have to give a little."

The president said that the process of legislation should begin in the House, and he turned to Republican Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia, who said he would be introducing a bill in the coming days.

Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham said he's been working on the immigration issue for 10 years, and he's for a pathway to citizenship. He urged the group to look more broadly at comprehensive immigration reform.

"You created an opportunity here, Mr. President, and you need to close the deal," Graham said.

In response, Trump said, "If you want to take it that further step, I'll take the heat." He added, "You are not that far away from comprehensive immigration reform."

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)