Supreme Court Takes Up Car Search Cases - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Supreme Court Takes Up Car Search Cases

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: MGN, Mark Fischer / CC BY-SA 2.0 Courtesy: MGN, Mark Fischer / CC BY-SA 2.0

The Supreme Court is considering whether police are free to search a rental car if the person behind the wheel isn't authorized to drive the vehicle under the rental agreement.

The court on Tuesday is hearing arguments in two cases involving vehicle searches.

One involves a man who was driving his fiancee's rental car when he was pulled over in Pennsylvania. The man was told that because he wasn't an authorized driver, troopers didn't need his OK for a search, which turned up heroin.

Lower courts found that because Terrence Byrd was an unauthorized driver, he had no reasonable expectation of privacy in the car and therefore couldn't challenge the search using the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable searches.

Courts nationwide have been split on the issue.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.  All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.