KTVN Channel 2 News has an immediate opening for a Digital Content Producer. This position works closely with others in the newsroom to post news and information to the station’s website and mobile apps, to share engaging content on the station’s social media platforms and to send breaking e-mail and push alerts.

Newsroom experience and Journalism degree preferred. Valid driver’s license with a clean driving record required.

Interested applicants should rush a resume and an application to Jason Pasco, News Director, KTVN, 4925 Energy Way, Reno, Nevada 89502. NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE.

Applications are available at 4925 Energy Way, Reno, Nevada 89502 or under “About Us” at www.ktvn.com.

Minorities and women are encouraged to apply. KTVN is an Equal Opportunity Employer.