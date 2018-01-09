John Dickerson to Join As Co-Host of "CBS This Morning"

CBS News anchor John Dickerson is joining Gayle King and Norah O'Donnell as the co-host of "CBS This Morning" starting January 10th. Dickerson has anchored "Face The Nation" since June of 2015 and will be replacing Charlie Rose.

Rose was fired in the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

“Few people possess John’s intellect, curiosity and journalistic chops,” said Ryan Kadro, executive producer of CBS THIS MORNING. “He’s the perfect complement to Gayle and Norah and will help us continue the momentum CBS THIS MORNING has achieved over the last six years.”

“On the campaign trail I’ve collected complements about CBS THIS MORNING’s commitment to the news for years now,” Dickerson said. “Every time I've been on the show I haven’t wanted the conversation with Norah and Gayle to end when my segment does. Now it doesn't have to.”

“Today is our sixth anniversary. Can't think of better way to celebrate and kick off our next chapter,” King said.



“This is a new beginning with an old friend,” O’Donnell said. “I've worked alongside John for almost 20 years and this is a great way to continue our mission of putting the news back in the morning.”

Dickerson joined CBS News in April 2009 as an analyst and contributor to all of the network’s broadcasts and platforms. He served as the network's political director for six years and was named moderator of FACE THE NATION in June 2015. During the 2016 presidential campaign he moderated CBS News' two presidential debates and as host of FACE THE NATION, interviewed each of the major candidates multiple times. Dickerson has been a reporter in Washington since 1995, covering the White House, Congress and economics. Most recently he was Slate Magazine's chief political correspondent winning the Ford Prize for Distinguished Reporting on the Presidency. A 2010 long-form series on risk profiled current Secretary of Defense James Mattis. Before Slate, Dickerson covered politics for 12 years for Time magazine. During his last four years, he was the magazine's White House correspondent, covering the presidency of George W. Bush.

(CBS News)