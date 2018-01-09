Reno Police Arrest Man on Illegal Dumping Charges - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Arrest Man on Illegal Dumping Charges

Courtesy Facebook: Neoma Jardon

Reno Police say they have arrested a man who illegally discarded his trash in the area of Stagg Lane on Saturday, January 6th.

The man is identified as 21-year-old Zachary Turney of Sparks. He was booked into the Washoe County Jail on one count of Illegal Dumping on or Near a Roadway.

If anyone has any more information, call Reno Police Department at (775) 657-4543 or Secret Witness at (775)322-4900, or text your tip to 847411. Your information will remain anonymous.

