Storm System Moving Through Area, Drier Weather Expected Wednesday

A winter storm that killed at least five people in Southern California dumped more than a foot of snow and an inch of heavy rain on the Sierra Nevada.

The National Weather Service in Reno reported Tuesday that 18 inches of snow fell on the top of Mammoth Mountain south of Yosemite National Park.

About 5 inches of snow was recorded at Sugarbowl ski resort near Truckee, California, and 3 inches at South Lake Tahoe and the Mount Rose ski resort near Reno.

About 1.3 inches of rain fell at Alpine Meadows southwest of Tahoe, 1.2 inches at Donner Lake near Truckee and one-third inch in the foothills around Reno.

The weather service canceled a winter weather advisory for the area but said an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow was possible Tuesday evening above 8,000 feet.

KTVN Meteorologist Jeff Martinez says the storm system storm will move out of the area on Wednesday with partly sunny skies that will last through the weekend with highs warming into the low to mid 50s.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)