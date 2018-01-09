The Washoe County Health District is Partnering with Some Local Restaurants in an Effort to Provide Healthier Menu Options

The Washoe County Health District has announced they are working with local restaurants to improve healthy eating options through a program called We Order Well (W.O.W!), which is a program that provides restaurants with materials to offer customers healthier menu options when dining out.

The WCHD says W.O.W! encourages smaller portion sizes for already-popular menu items and also encourages healthier kids menus by adding extra fruits and veggies, removing sugar-sweetened beverages, and reducing fried foods.

“We welcome the opportunity to partner with local restaurants to improve the health of our community and visitors,” said Kitty Jung, Chair of the Washoe County District Board of Health. “Good health starts with healthy eating, so it only makes sense to work together with our restaurant owners to offer better dining options.”

As a part of the program, WCHD provides participating restaurants nutritional information and promotional materials for their menus and storefronts.

“We believe this campaign is one more step to making Washoe County a healthier community for dining,” said Kevin Dick, Washoe County District Health Officer. “We’ve already heard positive comments from parents who are excited to dine out without conflict with their children over choosing the healthier menu item.”

To find more information on W.O.W! and to view a list of participating restaurants visit GetHealthyWashoe.com