Stateline Could Become Home to New Events Center

South Lake Tahoe could soon be home to a brand new events center. The proposal is to build the facility in Stateline at the corner of Lake Parkway near the Montbleu Resort. The events center could be the home to trade shows, indoor concerts, and special events in just a few years.

Carol Chaplin, executive director of the Tahoe Douglas Visitor's Authority says the organization applied for the permit to build an 88,420 square foot events center on the Montbleu parking lot. The parking lot is owned by Edgewood companies, but according to Chaplin, Edgewood and Montbleu have agreed to develop the land for a future project like an events center.

“Talking about the parking lot and removing spaces but also understand that we will be doing some type of transit solution,” said Chaplin.

Chaplin estimates that an events center would bring about $25 million a year into the South Lake Tahoe economy. But of course before any of this comes to fruition, an environmental assessment must first be conducted before year’s end.

"It's going to be looking at noise, it's going to be looking at traffic, it's going to be looking at water quality,” said Tom Lotshaw, public information officer with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency.

Lotshaw says the agency would also use the assessment to determine how the events center would impact Lake Tahoe’s clarity. Storm water runoff is a huge concern for TRPA, so those type of issues would need to be addressed before construction could be approved.

“The more we can do to capture and treat that storm water to filter out any pollutants before that storm water gets in to the lake, the healthier the lakes going to be,” said Lotshaw.

In order to create the environmental assessment, TRPA is asking the community to send their comments or concerns to their office by February 5th. You can mail your comments to Paul Nielsen at 128 Market Street, P.O. Box 5310, Stateline, NV 89449. You can also email Nielsen at pnielsen@trpa.org. If you have further questions, you can call Nielsen at 530-318-6025.

