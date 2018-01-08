Nevada State Treasurer to Hold Meeting to Receive Input for Bill Targeting K-12 System

Nevada State Treasurer Dan Schwartz has announced a public meeting to receive input for a bill draft request targeting Nevada’s K-12 system.

In a statement, the State of Nevada Office of the State Treasurer remarked that Nevada’s K-12 education system too often finds itself, “at the top of every bad and bottom of every good list.”

“The situation goes well beyond the Nevada Legislature’s failure to fund parental choice. In the three most recent studies I have seen, (across the nation) Nevada ranks 51st (dead last) in Education Week’s Quality Counts 2017 survey; 50th (dead last) in the Annie E. Casey Foundation 2014 report; and 49th in 2017 Kids Count Data Book report,” said Schwartz. “As one of the elected officials charged with administering an education program, I have reached a point where ‘enough is enough.’ I don’t have all the answers, but through meetings like this one, I want to understand what is holding us back and explore possible paths forward.”

Teachers, administrators and families with something to say are encouraged to attend and provide their thoughts. “I will use these meetings to write a bill draft for consideration during the 2019 Legislative Session,” Schwartz said.

The first meeting in northern Nevada will be held on January 24 at the Nevada Legislature in Carson City. The public workshop will start promptly at 10 AM.

For more information, please contact Grant Hewitt, (T) 775-684-5600, (E-mail): ghewitt@nevadatreasurer.gov