NV Energy Foundation to Hold Giveaway for Nonprofits That Support Military Personnel

Sparks Police report an injury crash at Rock & Freeport. Police say Glendale south is currently closed. Avoid the area.More >>
Sparks Police report an injury crash at Rock & Freeport. Police say Glendale south is currently closed. Avoid the area.More >>
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says he is running for a fifth term. Furlong has served as the 27th Carson City Sheriff since 2003.More >>
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says he is running for a fifth term. Furlong has served as the 27th Carson City Sheriff since 2003.More >>
ATTENTION AT&T U-verse SUBSCRIBERS: U-verse has made the decision to stop carrying KTVN on its system effective 2pm on Tuesday 12/19/17.More >>
ATTENTION AT&T U-verse SUBSCRIBERS: U-verse has made the decision to stop carrying KTVN on its system effective 2pm on Tuesday 12/19/17.More >>
The City of Reno is closing a portion of Virginia Street for roadside drainage repairs through Friday.More >>
The City of Reno is closing a portion of Virginia Street for roadside drainage repairs through Friday.More >>
Our storm moves out of the area on Wednesday with partly sunny skies that will last through the weekend with highs warming into the low to mid 50s.More >>
Our storm moves out of the area on Wednesday with partly sunny skies that will last through the weekend with highs warming into the low to mid 50s.More >>
Coach Ron Malcolm has been relieved from his coaching duties at Wooster High School after an administrative investigation found that his actions qualified as 'bullying.'More >>
Coach Ron Malcolm has been relieved from his coaching duties at Wooster High School after an administrative investigation found that his actions qualified as 'bullying.'More >>
Reno Police say a driver died after his white Volvo SUV hit a wall on south McCarran Blvd. at Talbot Lane on Monday morning.More >>
Reno Police say a driver died after his white Volvo SUV hit a wall on south McCarran Blvd. at Talbot Lane on Monday morning.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a man who illegally discarded his trash in the area of Stagg Lane on Saturday, January 6th.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a man who illegally discarded his trash in the area of Stagg Lane on Saturday, January 6th.More >>
A man who posted a video he recorded at the Lyon County Utilities Office in Dayton last week faces a misdemeanor weapons charge after deputies were called there.More >>
A man who posted a video he recorded at the Lyon County Utilities Office in Dayton last week faces a misdemeanor weapons charge after deputies were called there.More >>
Sparks Police say they arrested a man who stole a truck from a car lot, and then used it to steal property from Renown Children’s Cancer Research Center.More >>
Sparks Police say they arrested a man who stole a truck from a car lot, and then used it to steal property from Renown Children’s Cancer Research Center.More >>