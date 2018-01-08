NV Energy Foundation to Hold Giveaway for Nonprofits That Suppor - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NV Energy Foundation to Hold Giveaway for Nonprofits That Support Military Personnel

By Austin Wright, Digital Content Producer
The NV Energy Foundation is inviting eligible nonprofits that provide programs to support active duty military or military veterans to apply for the second NV Energy Foundation Power of Good Giveaway.

Nevada nonprofits that serve active duty military or military veterans are eligible to apply for a chance to win $30,000 statewide -- $15,000 in southern Nevada or $15,000 in northern Nevada.

First place winners will be given $10,000, second place $3,000 and third place $2,000 for both northern Nevada and southern Nevada.

The application process is open from January 8 through February 2, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. NV Energy customers can participate in online voting March 12 through 16 and winners will be announced on March 21.

All eligible nonprofits in NV Energy’s service territory that provide services to active duty military or military veterans are encouraged to apply by visiting this link.

NV Energy says The Power of Good Giveaway is just one of the ways they support hundreds of nonprofits each year. They also say the Foundation is not funded by customers.   

