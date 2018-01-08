Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies Seek Information in Battery Case

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs help in a recent battery case involving an 89-year-old man in Gardnerville.

Deputies say the incident happened on Christmas Eve at the Walgreen’s on Highway 395 around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies say the suspects were last seen in a black Dodge pickup truck with unknown license plates. One of suspects was described as white man, in his 20-30 years old, and has a beard.

Authorities say the victim initially declined to report the incident, but is now cooperating with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they learned that a woman filmed the incident on a cell phone and are hoping that she come forward with the information.

If you have any information, call Douglas County Dispatch at 775-782-5126.