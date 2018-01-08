Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies Seek Information in Battery Ca - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies Seek Information in Battery Case

Posted: Updated:

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs help in a recent battery case involving an 89-year-old man in Gardnerville. 

Deputies say the incident happened on Christmas Eve at the Walgreen’s on Highway 395 around 7:30 p.m. 

Deputies say the suspects were last seen in a black Dodge pickup truck with unknown license plates. One of suspects was described as white man, in his 20-30 years old, and has a beard. 

Authorities say the victim initially declined to report the incident, but is now cooperating with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. 

Deputies say they learned that a woman filmed the incident on a cell phone and are hoping that she come forward with the information. 

If you have any information, call Douglas County Dispatch at 775-782-5126.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.