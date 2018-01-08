McLane Mannix Named to Freshman All-America Team by FWAA

Nevada football freshman wide receiver McLane Mannix has been named to the freshman All-America team by the Football Writers Association of America, announced Monday.

“We could not be more proud of McLane,” said head coach Jay Norvell. “He was a huge part of our Air Raid offense this year and we look forward to seeing what he can do in 2018.”

The Texas native is the first Wolf Pack player to receive the honor from the FWAA and is just the second freshman All-America honoree in program history. Former running back Chance Krestchmer is the only other freshman All-America selection for the Wolf Pack as he earned the honor in 2001 by the Sporting News.

During his rookie campaign, Mannix snagged 57 catches for 778 yards, notched six touchdowns and averaged 13.6 yards per catch. His 57 receptions were tied for second among freshmen wide receivers, he was fifth in receiving yards and fourth in receiving touchdowns. He produced three 100-yard receiving performances in his freshman season, including a season-high 150 receiving yards at Colorado State, ninth-highest in a single game by a Mountain West player. Additionally, Mannix caught a touchdown pass in each of the first three games of his collegiate career.

Mannix was a big reason why the Wolf Pack put together the second-best passing offense in the Mountain West in 2017 and the top passing offense in league play. He is one of three players to earn a selection from the Mountain West with Boise State DE Curtis Weaver and San Diego State DB Tariq Thompson also honored. The Big Ten led the selections with six. Mannix is one of 20 true freshmen to make the list.

The Wolf Pack will play host to the best home schedule in school history in 2018 with the Pac-12’s Oregon State coming to Mackay Stadium along with Portland State in the non-conference. Mountain West home games will be against four bowl teams from 2017 in Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and San Diego State. The complete MW schedule should be available in early 2018.

(University of Nevada, Reno)