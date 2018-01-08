Sparks Police Arrest Man in Stolen Truck, Burglary Case

The first meeting in northern Nevada will be held on January 24 at the Nevada Legislature in Carson City. Teachers, administrators and families with something to say are encouraged to attend and provide their thoughts.More >>
The first meeting in northern Nevada will be held on January 24 at the Nevada Legislature in Carson City. Teachers, administrators and families with something to say are encouraged to attend and provide their thoughts.More >>
Eligible nonprofits in northern & southern Nevada could win $10,000 for first place, $3,000 for second place, and $2,000 for third place.More >>
Eligible nonprofits in northern & southern Nevada could win $10,000 for first place, $3,000 for second place, and $2,000 for third place.More >>
Reno Police say a driver died after his white Volvo SUV hit a wall on south McCarran Blvd. at Talbot Lane on Monday morning.More >>
Reno Police say a driver died after his white Volvo SUV hit a wall on south McCarran Blvd. at Talbot Lane on Monday morning.More >>
ATTENTION AT&T U-verse SUBSCRIBERS: U-verse has made the decision to stop carrying KTVN on its system effective 2pm on Tuesday 12/19/17.More >>
ATTENTION AT&T U-verse SUBSCRIBERS: U-verse has made the decision to stop carrying KTVN on its system effective 2pm on Tuesday 12/19/17.More >>
A man who posted a video he recorded at the Lyon County Utilities Office in Dayton last week faces a misdemeanor weapons charge after deputies were called there.More >>
A man who posted a video he recorded at the Lyon County Utilities Office in Dayton last week faces a misdemeanor weapons charge after deputies were called there.More >>
Reno Police say a driver died after his white Volvo SUV hit a wall on south McCarran Blvd. at Talbot Lane on Monday morning.More >>
Reno Police say a driver died after his white Volvo SUV hit a wall on south McCarran Blvd. at Talbot Lane on Monday morning.More >>
A cold front will move through the area Tuesday morning, dropping snow levels not only in the morning but also throughout the day. With cooler air in place Tuesday, snow will reach as low as around 6,200 feet.More >>
A cold front will move through the area Tuesday morning, dropping snow levels not only in the morning but also throughout the day. With cooler air in place Tuesday, snow will reach as low as around 6,200 feet.More >>
Sparks Police say they arrested a man who stole a truck from a car lot, and then used it to steal property from Renown Children’s Cancer Research Center.More >>
Sparks Police say they arrested a man who stole a truck from a car lot, and then used it to steal property from Renown Children’s Cancer Research Center.More >>
Reno police arrested three men suspected of burglarizing a home Sunday night.More >>
Reno police arrested three men suspected of burglarizing a home Sunday night.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies say they arrested two Reno men early Monday morning as part of an investigation of multiple car burglaries in Spanish Springs.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies say they arrested two Reno men early Monday morning as part of an investigation of multiple car burglaries in Spanish Springs.More >>