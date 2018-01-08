Sparks Police Arrest Man in Stolen Truck, Burglary Case

Sparks Police say they arrested a man who stole a truck from a car lot, and then used it to steal property from Renown Children’s Cancer Research Center.

Police say they arrested 45-year-old Keith Sullivan last Wednesday after they saw him in a 2014 Ford F150 in Picket Park. As Detectives moved in to arrest him, they say Sullivan woke up, jumped in the driver's seat, and tried to ram his way through police vehicles.

Sullivan fled from the truck and was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Detectives say they identified stolen items in the bed of the truck.

They say they also learned that he used the truck to burglarize the Renown Children’s Cancer Research Center. Detectives say video shows Sullivan wearing a Renown shirt and breaking into the building while it was closed on New Year's Day.

Authorities say Sullivan used waste baskets to load property into the stolen vehicle.

Detectives say they also confirmed that Sullivan stole the Ford F150 truck from the Reno GMC/Cadillac on December 29th.

Sullivan was booked into the Washoe County Jail on charges of Burglary, GTA, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property, Attempted Eluding, and Obstructing an Officer.

Detectives say they are working with prosecutors to potentially charge Sullivan with a Habitual Offender enhancement.