Washoe County Deputies Arrest Two Men in Car Burglaries Case

Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputies say they arrested two Reno men early Monday morning as part of an investigation of multiple car burglaries in Spanish Springs.

Deputies believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Monday, January 8, 2018, Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Goldeneye Parkway and Rook Way on a report of car burglary. The victim reported seeing two suspects.

While deputies were gathering information from the victim, a retired Washoe County Sheriff’s Deputy called dispatch to report he had detained a suspicious person in the area of Spanish Springs High School. They say a subsequent investigation by deputies led to the arrest of 25-year-old Stephen Joseph Ligouri of Stead on two charges of first degree burglary.

During this time, deputies say they noticed a suspicious car speeding away from the area and conducted a traffic stop. The stop resulted in the arrest of a second suspect, identified as 20-year-old Jesse Dalton Black also of Stead. Black was booked into the Washoe County Detention Facility on two charges of first degree burglary along with drug possession charges.

Deputies continued to search the area where they located at least five cars that appeared to have been burglarized.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone living in that area of Spanish Springs who was recently a victim of a vehicle burglary or who may have information useful to this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division at (775) 328-3350.

Deputies report that many of the vehicles burglarized in this investigation were left unlocked, a reminder to all residents to:

Lock Your Doors!

Criminals look for opportunity and taking preventative safety measures may help in mitigating your chances of becoming a victim. Additional steps residents may take to protect their vehicles and valuables include:

Do not leave items in plain view in your vehicle

If parking outside, remove your garage door opener from your vehicle

Always take your keys with you

Don’t leave your vehicle warming up in the drive way unattended

Report any suspicious activity in your neighborhood.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)