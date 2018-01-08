Reno Police Identify Driver Fatal Crash on McCarran Blvd., Talbot Lane

Reno Police have identified the driver who died after his white Volvo SUV hit a wall on south McCarran Blvd. at Talbot Lane on January 8th.

Police say the driver, 79-year-old Chae Ik Baek of Reno was heading west on McCarran when the SUV hit the wall.

No one else was hurt.

The Reno Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

If you have any information, call Reno Police Department at 334-2141, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword - SW

As of right now, police don't know what caused the crash.