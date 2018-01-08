Reno Police Investigate Fatal Crash on McCarran Blvd., Talbot Lane

Reno Police say a driver died after his white Volvo SUV hit a wall on south McCarran Blvd. at Talbot Lane around 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the driver was heading west on McCarran when the SUV hit the wall.

No one else was hurt.

The Reno Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

If you have any information, call Reno Police Department at 334-2141, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword - SW

Authorities say McCarran was temporarily closed at Talbot westbound as crews cleared the scene.

As of right now, police don't know what caused the crash.