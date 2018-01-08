CHP: Sparks Man Dies After Collision Near Soda Springs

The California Highway Patrol says an 85-year-old Sparks man died after his car in went into a ditch near Soda Springs early Saturday morning.

CHP says the unidentified man was driving through the Soda Springs Gas Station parking lot when for some unknown reason he drove into a nearby ditch causing minor damage to his Nissan Frontier.

CHP says the man got out of the car, but was unable to get out of the ditch and was found eight hours later by a passing motorist.

The man died on scene.

CHP says the man was previously identified as missing/endangered out of the Sparks area.

CHP is looking for any witnesses to this incident. If you have any information that can help authorities, call the CHP Truckee office at 530-582-7570.