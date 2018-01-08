Forecasters Warn Rain Could Trigger Mudslides in California

A flash flood watch has been issued for parts for Northern California and forecasters are warning rainfall the next two days could trigger mudslides in areas devastated by wildfires in October.

A storm moved in to the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, snarling traffic during the morning commute and causing several accidents. No major injuries have been reported.

The flash flood watch is in effect from noon Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday and officials in Santa Rosa, one of the areas hardest hit by last year's wildfires, say crews are standing by in case they are needed.

The National Weather Service has also issued a winter weather advisory for portions of the Sierra Nevada because higher than usual snow levels are expected Tuesday. The advisory says travelers should be wary of slippery roads, gusty winds and low visibility.

Meanwhile, evacuations have been ordered for communities below hillsides charred by California's largest-ever wildfire as the first major winter storm of the season brings rare rain and raises the risk of mudslides.

The wet and windy system moving ashore Monday could soak much of the state and drop several inches in parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, where the Thomas fire has burned for more than a month and left hillsides bare.

Residents of Montecito, Summerland and Carpinteria who were evacuated because of flames in December were ordered to leave again because rains could wash dirt and debris down into neighborhoods.

About an inch of rain is forecast for downtown Los Angeles, the most in nearly a year.

Snow could make for treacherous driving conditions in mountain areas early Tuesday.

