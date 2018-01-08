U.S. to End Special Protections for El Salvadorans

Officials say the Trump administration is ending special protections for Salvadoran immigrants, forcing nearly 200,000 to leave the country or face deportation.

El Salvador is the fourth country whose citizens have lost Temporary Protected Status under President Donald Trump. They have by far been the largest beneficiaries of the program, which provides humanitarian relief for foreigners whose countries are hit with natural disasters or other strife.

Two U.S. officials discussed the decision with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly before the announcement.

One official said Salvadorans will have until September 9, 2019 to leave the United States or adjust their legal status.

Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Monday that damage inflicted by a 2001 earthquake in the Central American country didn't justify another temporary extension. She says that El Salvador has received significant international aid and that much of the country's infrastructure is rebuilt.

She says the 18-month delay gives Congress time to address the issue.

In November, the administration ended protections for citizens of Haiti and Nicaragua. Citizens of Honduras may be next.

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto released the following statement:

“The more than 250,000 Salvadorans who came to the United States to flee a bloody civil war in the 1980’s and dangerous living conditions following a catastrophic 2001 earthquake have spent their time here rebuilding their lives. They have been working and contributing to our communities for more than two decades. Many have American citizen children who now face the specter of being separated from their parents. Revoking TPS for Salvadorans will not only tear families apart, deportation could expose thousands of them to potentially dangerous and life-threatening situations.

“Today’s decision is a poignant reminder that we have an anti-immigrant president who turns his back on hardworking families and insists on governing by fear and intimidation. This President continues to use immigrants as scapegoats. Congress should not ignore the economic, cultural and social contributions of TPS recipients. I call on my colleagues to find a permanent solution for TPS recipients who are losing their status and pass the Safe Environment from Countries Under Repression and Emergency (SECURE) Act, to provide a path to citizenship for those who have been living, working and contributing to our communities for decades.”

Nevada Congressman Ruben J. Kihuen released this statement:

“Today’s decision to end the Temporary Protected Status program for El Salvador is yet another cruel and short-sighted example of the anti-immigrant fervor that drives this administration’s decisions and creates chaos for hundreds of thousands of innocent families. For generations, the United States has offered safety to immigrants and refugees from all over the world. The TPS program has provided refugee status to more than 200,000 immigrants desperately fleeing violence, war, and natural disasters. Nearly 6,000 Salvadorans currently benefit from TPS in Nevada, where they contribute an estimated $255 million to the state’s economy. These figures are but a fraction of the economic benefit provided by all TPS recipients, not to mention the immeasurable familial and cultural ties these immigrants have to our country. Congress must find a long-term solution for these individuals in order to continue our long national tradition of providing safety to people in need.”

Nevada Congresswoman Jacky Rosen released the following statement:

“It is unconscionable for this administration to uproot the lives of thousands of Salvadorans who have come to call Nevada home,” said Rosen. “These immigrants came to this country seeking refuge and have built their lives here. For years, even decades, they have worked in our communities, contributed to our economy, sent their children to our schools, and raised their families here. This administration’s cruel decision to end TPS will upend lives and cause unnecessary instability, leaving the lives of tens of thousands of Salvadorans and their families across the country hanging in the balance. I will continue fight this administration's anti-immigrant agenda and will advocate for policies that keep families together. ”

(The Associated Press also contributed to this report.)