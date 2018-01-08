Reno Police Ask Residents to Take Community Survey - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Ask Residents to Take Community Survey

Reno Police want to know what you have to say about crime in the area, the overall quality of life and your thoughts on how well the department is doing.

Reno Police Chief Jason Soto sees the survey “as a quality assurance tool to measure how the police department is meeting the public safety needs of our residents.” 

The department's 35th survey will be available from January 8th, 2018 until February 4th, 2018.  

The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete, and is available on several platforms including the Reno Police Department Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram, as well as the renopd.com, myRPD app or by going directly to myrpd.us/survey2017

The survey is available in both English and Spanish.

(Reno Police contributed to this report.)

