Rock Sport Reno Holds Rock Climbing Camps for Kids - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Rock Sport Reno Holds Rock Climbing Camps for Kids

Posted: Updated:

Winter break is over for some area kids, but not everyone is back in school yet. Some parents are trying to find fun safe places for their kids to spend their break while they're at work.

Rock Sport Reno is a local rock climbing facility that welcomes all ages and for a few weeks in the winter and summer they hold rock climbing camps to introduce children to the sport as well as keep them busy during these long breaks. "Because of the overcrowding of the schools in this community, there are kids that are out of school every other week, so we have camps for those kids," says Mark Gammon, Owner of Rock Sport Reno.

Rock Sport Reno has been in the community for over 20 years, they have been holding camps for all the breaks such as spring and summer. The kids learn the basics of rock climbing, such as how to handle the safety equipment and basic climbing techniques. Gammon says rock climbing is a social sport so it allows the kids to interact with children their own age but also help with their self-esteem. "We have found for years that self-confidence is that one of the biggest things that kids that are climbing walk away with. They are just better kids," says Gammon.

For more information on Rock Sport Reno and to find out when those classes are you can visit: http://www.rocksportreno.com/

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.