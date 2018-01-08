Report: President Trump to Visit Border Wall Prototypes in San Diego

President Trump plans to visit prototypes for his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border that have been constructed in San Diego, according to Axios.

The president plans to make the cross-country trip after he delivers his first official State of the Union address to Congress on Jan. 30, Axios reported.

Trump had been expected to visit the prototypes this week, but the trip was pushed back due to his appearance Monday evening at the college football championship, the report said.

To fund his border wall, the president is asking Congress to approve $18 billion in funding, CBS News reported Friday. The request, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal and confirmed to CBS News by a White House official, would cover construction of the wall over a decade. The official said that it's a potential ask for lawmakers as they craft border enforcement measures and will be discussed at a Camp David retreat this weekend attended by Mr. Trump, GOP congressional leaders and members of the Cabinet.

In recent days, Trump has said that any legislative deal to protect so-called "Dreamers" and make the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program permanent must "secure the wall."

Prototypes for the border wall were completed in October and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said at the time that it would soon begin testing them. The administration may be preparing for the wall, but Congress has not allocated funding for it. Funding has been repeatedly blocked by Democrats whose votes Republicans need for spending bills in the Senate. Spending legislation requires 60 votes to advance in the upper chamber and Republicans only have 52 members.

