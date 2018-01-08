Bighorns Blowout Stars in Sacramento

Reno Bighorns (12-11) defeated the Salt Lake City Stars (4-22) 116-86 Sunday night at the Golden 1 Center. The Bighorns established a new single-game franchise attendance record with a crowd of 6,591 packing Golden 1 Center in their first game of the 2017-18 season on Sacramento’s home floor.

Sacramento Kings assignee Justin Jackson paced the Bighorns with a double-double scoring 25 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and adding four assists while assignee Georgios Papagiannis recorded his fifth double-double of the season notching 18 points and 10 rebounds. Matt Jones had 13 points and three rebounds.

Isaiah Cousins paced the Stars with 21 points and four rebounds while Erik McCree had 17 points and four rebounds.

The Bighorns used the first quarter to find separation from the Stars, outscoring the visitors 27-18. Reno expanded their lead to as many as 25 points in the second quarter behind a 53.8% team shooting effort in the frame. Reno went into the locker room with a 23-point cushion.

Reno continued to execute their offense in the third quarter, building their advantage to 36 points in the frame, their largest lead in a game. Reno went into the final quarter with a 32-point lead. Jackson scored 10 of his 25 points in the third.

Jack Cooley stepped to the line in the opening minutes of the final quarter to give the Bighorns a 34-point lead. The Stars kept the Bighorns scoreless for two minutes going on an 8-0 to cut their deficit to 26 points. Reno rallied back to open their lead up to 35 points behind Will Davis’ seven points. The Bighorns kept the Stars at distance with a double-digit lead the remainder of play to secure a 116-86 victory.

The Bighorns will next travel to Mississauga, Ontario to face the Maine Red Claws at the 2018 NBA G League Showcase on Thursday, Jan. 11.

