Bighorns Blowout Stars in Sacramento

Reno Bighorns (12-11) defeated the Salt Lake City Stars (4-22) 116-86 Sunday night at the Golden 1 Center. The Bighorns established a new single-game franchise attendance record with a crowd of 6,591 packing Golden 1 Center in their first game of the 2017-18 season on Sacramento’s home floor.More >>
Caleb Martin scored 23 points, Kendall Stephens added 21 on all 3-pointers and Nevada pulled away over the last 10 minutes on Saturday to defeat Air Force 86-75. Jordan Caroline added 17 points and Cody Martin 14 for the Wolf Pack (15-3, 4-0 Mountain West Conference), who had 10 straight wins over conference opponents.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (11-11) fell to the Northern Arizona Suns (9-14) 125-104 Friday night at the Reno Events Center. Aaron Harrison led the Bighorns with 18 points and three rebounds while Marcus Williams scored 14 points and grabbed eight assists.More >>
