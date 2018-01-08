Home Burglary Suspects Arrested in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Home Burglary Suspects Arrested in Reno

Posted: Updated:

Reno police arrested three men suspected of burglarizing a home Sunday night.

At around 7:30 p.m. police say a man arrived at his home on the 100 block of Verdin place and saw that it had been burglarized. The homeowner spotted the suspects running into a car, and officers were able to catch the suspects leaving the area. 

Police conducted a traffic stop at Moana and Kietzke Lane and arrested 2 suspects. A third suspect fled the area and was arrested a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing.

