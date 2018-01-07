Christmas Tree Recycling Extended Through Weekend

‘Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful’ is still collecting Christmas trees through Sunday, January 14.

The organization is responsible for keeping over 139,000 trees from landfills, as the trees are collected, mulched and used in local parks as well as for the public to pick up and use themselves.

There's no fee and only a suggested $3 donation, which is being matched dollar for dollar by NV Energy.

All the proceeds will go directly back into the recycling program and to the organization.

“It’s such a great response to see everyone out here, and all of our volunteers out here have been having a lot of fun, always volunteer out here next year if you want to join us," said Lorian Mcconnell with Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful.

Truckee Meadows fire stations in Lemmon Valley, Washoe Valley, and Spanish Springs will be open for drop off until Sunday.

Those fire stations are also the locations you can go and pick up the fresh mulch for free.