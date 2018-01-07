Last Chance for Christmas Tree Recycling

With the Christmas season over, ‘Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful’ is getting to work recycling those old Christmas trees and turning them into something useful.

All six locations have seen a steady stream of people dropping off their old Christmas trees, which are then recycled into something the entire community can use!

“The wood chips are going to go to our parks, and if it’s turned into mulch, they will be used for gardening," said Lemmon Valley resident Emily Koszuth.

The organization is responsible for keeping over 139,000 trees from landfills, as the trees are collected, mulched and used in local parks as well as for the public to pick up and use themselves.

And the best part? There's no fee and only a suggested $3 donation, which is being matched dollar for dollar by NV Energy.

All the proceeds will go directly back into the recycling program and to the organization.

“It’s such a great response to see everyone out here, and all of our volunteers out here have been having a lot of fun, always volunteer out here next year if you want to join us," said Lorian Mcconnell with Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful.

Today was the last official day to drop off trees, but the Truckee Meadows fire stations in Lemmon Valley, Washoe Valley, and Spanish Springs will be open for drop off until next Sunday, so you still have time!

Those fire stations are also the locations you can go and pick up the fresh mulch for free.