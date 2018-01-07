6 dead after wrong-way crash on Northern California Highway - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

6 dead after wrong-way crash on Northern California Highway

Posted: Updated:

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say six people have been killed in a crash caused by a wrong-way driver on a Northern California highway.
    
The California Highway Patrol says it received calls around 12:30 a.m. Sunday about a Chevrolet heading south in northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Woodland.
    
The CHP says the 2013 Chevrolet with only the female driver inside collided with a Dodge carrying five people about 20 miles northwest of Sacramento. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames.
    
Officials say the woman in the Chevrolet and everyone in the Dodge - three women and two men - died at the scene.
    
Investigators will try to determine whether alcohol or drugs played a role.
    
The Sacramento Bee reports the Yolo County Coroner's office will release the identities of the victims.

