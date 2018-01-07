Shooting in Midtown Sends Two People to the Hospital - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Shooting in Midtown Sends Two People to the Hospital

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning and sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say the two were taken to Renown Regional Medical Center but are not releasing information about the condition of their injuries.

They say the shooting happened at about 12:25 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Virginia Street and St. Lawrence Avenue.

Reno Police does not have suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.