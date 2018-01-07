Shooting in Midtown Sends Two People to the Hospital

The Reno Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning and sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say the two were taken to Renown Regional Medical Center but are not releasing information about the condition of their injuries.

They say the shooting happened at about 12:25 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Virginia Street and St. Lawrence Avenue.

Reno Police does not have suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.