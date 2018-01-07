One Person Extricated from Vehicle Crash in South Lake Tahoe - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

One Person Extricated from Vehicle Crash in South Lake Tahoe

Posted: Updated:

South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue responded to a single vehicle traffic crash Sunday morning.

They say there was an extrication at Pioneer Trail and Saddle Road. They also report that the patient was transported to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

