Gardnerville Subway Robbed at Gunpoint

Douglas County deputies are searching for a man who robbed a Gardnerville restaurant at gunpoint Saturday night.

Police say the crime happened the Subway on US-395 near Waterloo Lane at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. The suspect is believed to be a white man in his 20s. Police say he wore a light colored jacked, dark pants and a black face mask at the time. 

Anyone with more information is asked to call Douglas County Deputies at (775) 782-9931.

