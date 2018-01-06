SPD: Man Steals Portable Drill Press Worth More Than $1,100 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

SPD: Man Steals Portable Drill Press Worth More Than $1,100

The Sparks Police Department is searching for a man who stole from the Copper State Bolt & Nut Co. in Sparks on Thursday.

Sparks police say a man stole a $1129.99 portable drill press. The suspect fled into a black 1990s Mercedes Benz 4-door sedan. Witnesses say the car had a lowered suspension and the rear plate was obscured by a plastic cover.

The suspect is a white male, between 30 and 35 years old with a bald head a short gray goatee. 

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Sparks Police at (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

