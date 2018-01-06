Rain and Snow Report from Friday Night

A weak system rolled through the area Friday night bringing a decent amount of rain to the valley and some snow to the Sierra. Snow totals ranged from about ten inches at Mount Rose to a few inches at Squaw Valley. Rain totals ranged from nearly a couple inches in the Sierra to almost a half inch at the Reno Airport. This was a fairly quick system and was out of here by mid Saturday morning.



A stronger storm will move through the area Monday into Tuesday, with heavy snow expected in the Sierra and heavy rain in the valley. Make sure to stay tuned to KTVN both on air and online for the latest weather information. Have a great day.

